Market Street Living Closes Unexpectedly

A downtown Evansville-based senior living facility is said to be closing its doors unexpectedly.

Market Street Living is a 55 and older community that has had its fair share of ups and downs over the years.

Residents say they’re extremely upset, as some of them pay upward of $1,300 a month in rent for a studio apartment less than 500-square-feet in size.

Market Street Living Residents told 44News that they learned on Tuesday of the Kunkel Group’s decision to close the facility – meaning that they have to find a new place to live.

“My emotions, I just want to sit down and cry. I told them all, we should just sit down in this lobby and make them take us out of here,” a current resident who lives in Market Street Living that wished to remain anonymous said.

She says that 13 tenants including herself, along with seven employees, learned the news that the Kunkel Group would be dissolving the current assisted living facility on Market Street.

The resident says they learned the news from the CEO of Evansville-based Oasis Assisted Living in a closed-door meeting.

That CEO says his company is willing to work with current residents and staff to ensure quality living arrangements are met, along with priority throughout the hiring process.

“Mr. Kunkel called me, reached out to me, and said ‘look – we are at a point where we are seriously considering closing down this place, but I want to make sure these folks are placed somewhere that’s going to be able to provide them with great care’,” Bashar Hamami, CEO of Oasis Senior Living told 44News.

According to Hamami, Market Street Living lost their state accreditation over a year ago – meaning they can’t provide continuous medical care around the clock, or staff registered nurses to render aid in emergency medical situations.

In the past year, the Kunkel Group has sold off many of its commercial properties, citing financial hardships, though at this time, it’s still unclear as to why Market Street Living is suddenly closing up shop.

Those that have lived in the Market Street high rise for years say they were told they would have to be out in a matter of weeks.

44News attempted to visit the registered address held by the Kunkel Group, but that property has since been sold to new ownership. Additionally, the phone number on file for the Kunkel Group is no longer in service.

