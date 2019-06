It’s called Market on Main and with the Evansville Farmer’s Market out of commission for this season, you may want to check it out.

You can find locally grown produce including hand-crafted items for sale. Vendors are also selling pre-made meals that you can buy on the spot.

The stands are set up along Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in downtown Evansville. It runs from 9:30 AM until 1:30 PM in the afternoon every Wednesday from now until September.

