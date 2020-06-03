Market on Main Kicks Off in Evansville

Market on Main kicked off Wednesday, June 4th in downtown Evansville and it was a summer scene like never before.

With vendors and customers wearing masks, hand sanitizer everywhere and social distancing encouraged, safety regulations were out in full force for the market’s opening outside the Ford Center Plaza.

And with no big grocery stores nearby, food is much needed for a place considered a food desert.

“We don’t have availability of fresh produce easily,” said market manager Ashley Kiefer. “And so we serve that purpose during the 16-week run of the market — to provide locally grown — within 100 miles of Vanderburgh County — produce to the downtown community.”

“It’s just a great way to get fruits and vegetables into everyone’s diet,” said vegetable vendor Jamie Cutsinger.

It truly was a sweet relief.

“Getting to see everyone face to face has been awesome,” said vendor Sadie Jenk. “Getting to see people walking around — I haven’t seen that in a while.”

Market on Main is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday for the rest of the summer until Sept. 16th.

