Marion County Has Highest Unemployment Rate in Kentucky

New data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics show that unemployment rates rose in all 120 Kentucky counties between April 2019 and April 2020.

According to KYSTATS, Marion County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 28.6 percent while Clinton County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 8.4 percent.

The results also show that Kentucky’s unemployment rate is 16.1% which is higher than the national average for 14.4%, the Kentucky Center for Statistics reported Thursday.

Below are the unemployment rates for counties in the 44News area:

Union: 18.9%

Webster: 15.4%

Hopkins: 19.2%

Henderson: 14.6%

Mclean: 11.9%

Muhlenberg: 16.2%

Ohio: 14.5%

Daviess: 14.3%

Hancock: 15.8%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was released on May 21, 2020, and can be viewed here.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working.

Comments

comments