Marion County Coroner’s Office Out of Space for Bodies

The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed they are out of space at their downtown morgue and do not have enough forensic pathologists to handle the number of cases coming in.

Bodies of victims are being taken to a storage space at Indiana University since there isn’t currently any space at the morgue. Unfortunately, the shortage of space isn’t the only shortage the coroner’s office is experiencing.

“What happens is, we’re at capacity with the number of cases that we get, but we only have a limited number of pathologists who can perform those autopsies,” Deputy Chief Coroner Alfarena Ballew explained.

After a death, the coroner’s office wants a victim’s family to have answers as soon as possible, ideally within about 24 hours. But right now due to the shortage of forensic pathologists and the lack of room – it can take as long as four days for them to get completely caught up with performing autopsies and examinations.

Ballew says that in order for families to receive information within that 24-hour timeframe, the coroner’s office would need five forensic pathologists – but they currently only have two.

“When we’re at capacity and working the large number of cases that we have, I mean, you’re talking about burn outs, you’re talking about the inability to complete as many autopsies as we can in order to move the cases along for the decedents to be released to families,” Ballew said.

District 25 City-County Councilor Brian Mowery was surprised by the news of the full morgue. He shared a concerning comparison.

“We’re talking about something that the animal care services has seen many years now,” Mowery said. “Let that sink in. We’re talking about human lives, not the animal care services. We are talking about human lives that we’re experiencing the exact same issue now where we are running out of space.”

District 23 Councilor Paul Annee thinks that this is a clear byproduct of the string of violence and death in Indianapolis.

“In terms of crime and violence, in terms of non-fatal shootings, in terms of an extremely deadly start to 2020, and when you talk about how the morgue is now overflowing, that should shock the conscience of the city of Indianapolis,” Annee said.

Both councilors co-sponsored the proposal for a public safety commission, which was voted down this month. They continue urging community conversations which will formulate solutions.

Comments

comments