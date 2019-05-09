Marginal Severe Threat, Cooler Temperatures Ahead

Aside from a few scattered showers it’s been quiet across the Tri-State. The severe weather is mainly south of the area, occurring across Louisiana and Mississippi. For the most part that’s where the core of the severe weather is likely to take place. The Storm Prediction Center downgraded our severe threat to “Marginal” across the entire area. The threat is low, but isolated damaging winds are possible. With the cloud cover in place, scattered showers around, lack of daytime heating, instability is rather low, not the best conditions for severe weather development. It is rather muggy and damp across the region.

After hitting the 75 degree mark just after midnight temperatures have gradually declined. Expect temperatures to hold steady in the upper 60s to low 70s with cloud cover and scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening. Some of those thunderstorms could be isolated severe with damaging winds, still some questions marks as to the overall development of those thunderstorms this afternoon. It looks like the heaviest rainfall will occur across Kentucky.

Scattered showers and any thunderstorm activity will taper off through the evening. As the cold front pushes through temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s as a northwest flow develops. Expect drier and cooler conditions Friday. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Looking good for the Evansville Otters opening night at Bosse Field, first pitch 63 with mostly cloudy skies. As we move into the weekend cool and damp conditions are expected Saturday afternoon – evening. Watching an area of low pressure that will develop to our south and move across Tennessee and Kentucky spreading showers into the area. Those showers could linger into Mother’s Day morning, clouds will decrease Sunday afternoon as dry seasonable weather settles in to start next week.

