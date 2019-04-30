Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Wednesday and Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center of America has placed portions of the Tri-State under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather for both Wednesday and Thursday. Not only does this confirm what our latest model data is indicating – that the next two days will bring about summer-like shower and thunderstorm activity, but that some of those storms could pack quite the punch.

A developing line of shower and thunderstorm activity is expected reach our westernmost counties around noon Wednesday. It appears as though this broken line will continue to intensify as it rolls eastward through the region, reaching Evansville by 3:00 P.M. and Owensboro around 6:00 P.M. Some of the cells embedded within this line could generate damaging winds and large hail.

As for Thursday, the latest model data suggests that another round of storms, this time arriving as a cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity on its way northeastward from Southern Missouri, will reach our westernmost counties around 4:00 P.M. before exiting east around 8:00 P.M.

Some of these storms may generate damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes, as a result the SPC has included the entirety of the Tri-State in its Marginal Risk for Severe Weather for Thursday afternoon and early evening. Remember to remain weather aware over the next 48 hours!