March of Dimes Launches Campaign Ahead of World Prematurity Day

March of Dimes has launched a campaign ahead of November 17, which is World Prematurity Day.

#ItsNotFine Is the Name of the Campaign That Looks to Improve Public Awareness of the Maternal and Infant Health Crisis Nationwide.

“I’m excited to unveil the #ItsNotFine campaign to bring attention to the worsening maternal and infant health crisis. The United States is one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth and #ItsNotFine,” said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes.

According to the organization, every 12 hours, a woman dies from complications related to pregnancy and more than 50,000 women annually experience life-threatening complications associated with pregnancy. More than 380,000 babies are born prematurely each year and two babies die each hour due to pregnancy complications.

The hashtag was selected to challenge women not the accept “You’ll be fine” either prenatal and postpartum.

