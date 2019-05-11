March of Dimes Hosts Annual Event in Newburgh

Hundreds of people were on hand Saturday morning to celebrate the Annual March of Dimes event at Friedman Park in Newburgh.

Food trucks, first-responders vehicles and a superhero run for kids took place. March of Dimes sponsors research and other programs to prevent premature birth.

March of Dimes Ambassador Kim Waninger says she’s forever thankful for the community support when her daughter was born at 25 weeks.

“Thank you for helping hundreds of thousands of families like us, who like us, have been personally affected by the March of Dimes,” Waninger said.

Waninger says she has received an outpouring of support from the organization.

Along with a run and other planned activities, guests also took home free gifts and food.

Donations were also collected for the non-profit, which works to improve the health of babies and mothers.

44News’ own Amanda Decker was on hand as host of Saturday’s event.

