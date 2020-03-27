March 27: Indiana Now Has 981 Total Cases of Coronavirus, With 6,936 Tested and 24 Deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has announced that there are now 981 total positive cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state of Indiana as of Friday, March 27.

As of Friday, March 27, ISDH says 6,936 people have been tested overall, and 24 Hoosiers have died in total.

The number of coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County has now risen to six.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 192.

Lake County had 16 new cases, while Allen, Decatur, and Hamilton counties each had 13.

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily.

