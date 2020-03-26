March 26: Coronavirus Cases Rise to 645 in Indiana, 4,651 Tested, 17 Deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has announced that there are now 645 total positive cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state of Indiana as of Thursday, March 26.

As of Thursday, March 26, ISDH says 4,651 people have been tested overall, and 17 Hoosiers have died in total.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 67, while Hamilton, Johnson and Lake counties each had 12.

There are now 4 cases of the virus in Vanderburgh County.

The dashboard also has been updated to remove one duplicate case from Marion County, remove one false positive from Hamilton County and move one Hamilton County case to Marion County based on updated county of residence information provided to ISDH.

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily.

Previous Update: March 25 Indiana Coronavirus Update: Total of 3,356 Tested, 477 Cases, 14 Deaths

