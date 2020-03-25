March 25 Indiana Coronavirus Update: Total of 3,356 Tested, 477 Cases, 14 Deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has announced that there are now 477 total positive cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state of Indiana as of Wednesday, March 25.

As of Wednesday, March 25, ISDH says 3,356 people have been tested overall, and 14 Hoosiers have died in total.

Marion County had the highest number of new cases, at 67.

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily.

The Dashboard Also Has Been Updated to Reflect the Following Changes Based on Information Provided to ISDH:

One Marion County case has been moved to Hamilton County.

Two duplicate cases have been removed from the Marion County total.

A Warrick County case has been reclassified as an out-of-state resident.

An Owen County case has been moved to Monroe County.

A Ripley County case has been moved to Franklin County.

Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

