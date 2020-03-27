MARCH 24: Kentucky COVID-19 Cases Up to 302; 7 Dead

There are now 302 positive cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, and the virus is being blamed for seven deaths in the state.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed two new deaths in the Bluegrass. A 75-year-old woman in Fayette County and a 77-year-old man in Hopkins County.

The information in this article is susceptible to change as new cases are being confirmed daily.

