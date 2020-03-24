March 24 Coronavirus Update: Total of 2,931 Tested, 365 Cases,12 Deaths in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has announced that there are now 365 total positive cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state of Indiana as of Tuesday, March 24.

ISDH reported 107 new positive cases of COVID-19 on March 24, bringing to 365 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. Twelve Hoosiers have died.

According to ISDH, Marion County had the highest amount of new cases, at 51. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily.

