March 23 Coronavirus Update: Total of 1,960 Tested, 259 Cases, 7 Deaths in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has announced that there are now 259 total positive cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state of Indiana as of Monday, March 23.

In ISDH’s daily COVID-19 update on Monday, March 23, they list that 1,960 tests have been performed, with 259 total positive cases and 7 total deaths.

According to ISDH, 466 of those 1,960 tests have been performed in the last 24 hours. They also say Marion County had the largest amount of new cases, with 28 new cases in the county.

The 7th coronavirus-related death in the state was that of an Allen County adult over the age of 60.

ISDH’s dashboard containing detailed information on the coronavirus in Indiana can be found here and will be updated daily.

Previous: View the Sunday, March 22 COVID-19 update from ISDH here.

