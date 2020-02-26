Marathon Oil Refinery Explodes Into Flames

A fiery explosion erupted late Tuesday night at Marathon’s largest oil refinery on the west coast, near Los Angeles.

Reports of an explosion were made before the fire broke out just before 11 p.m. at the Marathon Refinery Carson which is located at 22600 S. Wilmington Avenue in Carson, California.

Crews fought the flames through the night, still dousing the blaze with water into early Wednesday morning.

#MarathonIC *UPDATE* Firefighters continue to make progress reducing the size of this fire, while providing protection to exposures. Residual pressure from remaining flammable gas is still contributing to limited fire activity. Engineers continue work to isolate fuel sources. pic.twitter.com/qVmZiA0sQW — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 26, 2020

Flames reportedly stretched as far as 100 feet into the air, closing a major highway in the area for about 30 minutes.

The L.A. County Fire Department says that the bulk of fire activity has been diminished and that HAZMAT crews will continue to monitor air quality, though at this time, no threat to the public has been detected.

#MarathonIC *UPDATE* Refinery fire brigade crews continue to make progress. Bulk of fire activity diminished. HAZMAT crews will continue to monitor air quality-no public threat detected. pic.twitter.com/eZiUJZAlj3 — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 26, 2020

All refinery personnel was accounted for and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, Fox LA reported.

