Manslaughter Charges in Warrick County Shooting

In Warrick County, the sheriff’s office received a frantic 911 call late Sunday. On the other end, a man telling dispatchers he shot his cousin.

Investigators are looking into alcohol as a factor after what they say started as an argument, and ended in a gunshot.

Heavily breathing and repeating “This is crazy,” 35 year old David Dunn of Petersburg made a startling confession to the dispatcher, one that has stunned those living around Nobles Chapel Road.

“Real shocked, I didn’t really know him so I went down there to find out what was going on. Just a bunch of cop lights. It was real weird. I never seen anything before like that on this road,” said neighbor Darrell Putler.

Police are pointing to an altercation gone wrong between Dunn and 39 year old Joshua Nolan of Winslow, Indiana as behind the shooting.

“This was just two unfortunately family members that got into a heated argument that escalated, and resulted in one of them losing their life tragically,” iterated Sheriff Michael Wilder.

But Dunn told 911 operators a bit more background: “He was–he was hitting my (expletive) mother and I was just like –no, no. I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

Police say he used a handgun to put one fatal round into his cousin’s head.

But he told them, he shot multiple times, and that both he and his cousin were drinking.

David Dunn is charged with voluntary manslaughter and is currently in the Warrick County jail.

Comments

comments