Man’s Body Pulled From Green River

Police haven’t yet released the name of the man pulled from the Green River Thursday afternoon.

The body was found by search and rescue teams at the Onton Boat Dock in Webster county.

Fish and wildlife officials say they received a call after the man was expected home from fishing after 10:30 a.m.

First responders arriving found the man’s truck, boat trailer, and clothes.

A multi-agency search and rescue team later recovered the boat and the body of the adult male who appeared to be in his 70s.

While the cause of death remains under investigation no foul play is expected.

The body of a man has been pulled from the Green River.

According to reports, the man was trying to get a boat that drifted away.

Erran Huber will have more information on this story.

