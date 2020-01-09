Manhunt Continues for Father Wanted in Baby Death

A massive manhunt is underway for the person police believe to have killed a precious four month old baby.

First responders found the lifeless baby at a home on Illinois Street after a frantic 911 call.

“It’s shocking. That’s crazy. I didn’t think that it was that bad. That’s super sad,” said neighbor Heavenly Sisk.

Heavenly lives right across from the East Illinois Street home.

With two small children of her own, she says she couldn’t believe it after first responders arrived here Thursday morning to find a four month old boy dead.

“It’s traumatizing. It really is. I couldn’t imagine. I couldn’t do it. It’s just crazy. I couldn’t think of that,” she added.

But first responders couldn’t believe what they found either.

“I don’t want to get too in depth with the heinousness of it. But a lot of the detectives and the other workers as well say it’s probably the worst infant death they’ve ever seen, explained Sergeant Nick Winsett of Evansville Police. “It’s disturbing, especially for people who have children. I had to take a step back. It’s pretty graphic.”

Police spent the day on a manhunt for the father of the child: 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Bengert.

“The father had left before first responders arrived,” Sergeant Winsett explained.

The father is the chief suspect, and police believed him to be on foot, possibly armed, and potentially suicidal.

But this is not the first time he’s attracted police attention.

He’s been in and out of court the last few years: mostly for traffic violations, but most recently in 2018 for a misdemeanor DUI.

Now he could be facing even more serious charges in connection with the death of his son.

“He was severely abused. From the photos, it’s pretty obvious he was seriously abused,” Sergeant Winsett said.

Comments

comments