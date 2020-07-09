Mandatory Masks Proposed in Evansville by City Council

Members of the Evansville City Council are pushing to mandate masks across the River City as double-digit daily increases in new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County have been reported for over a week straight.

Evansville City Council members Zachary Heronemus, Kaitlin Moore, and Johnathan Weaver authored the ordinance in response to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“I think it’s important that, you know, if the governor’s not gonna take a lead on it, the local governments have to,” explained Evansville City Council Member Heronemus. “With the uptick, it’s important that city council play a role in elevating that conversation and bringing this ordinance forward.”

The city council is set to vote on the proposed measure at next Monday’s meeting, which calls for face masks to be worn by anyone 6-years-old and above, under most circumstances.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says the government shouldn’t have to mandate masks, and that the public should take “personal responsibility, and wear a mask without us having to tell you to do it.”

While mandatory masks are now in place in some Indiana areas such as Marion County, a statewide mask mandate has not been implemented – though state officials are also urging Hoosiers to wear masks when going out in public.

Violators of the mandatory mask ordinance proposed by the Evansville City Council could face a fine between $50 and $100.

