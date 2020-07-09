Marion County’s Mask Mandate in Effect

As of Monday, July 9, everyone over the age of 2-years-old in Indiana’s Marion County will be required to wear a face mask while in public.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says this new initiative is aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Anyone who is indoors (other than inside their own home) must wear a face mask. Anyone who is outdoors in Marion County and is unable to follow social distancing guidelines is also required to wear a mask under the new mandate.

Some exceptions have been made for the mask mandate in Marion County.

Anyone under the age of 2-year-old won’t be required to wear a mask. Anyone exercising, driving, eating, drinking, or within their own home won’t have to wear one either. Anyone experiencing homelessness won’t be required to wear a mask.

Officials say those who don’t comply with the order could be fined up to $1,000.

Marion County residents who can’t afford to purchase masks or are unable to obtain them can request free masks from indy.gov.

