Managing Mental Health During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As people adjust to a new normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression are on the rise.

At least half of Americans feel like the pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health.

Experts say sticking to a schedule is key.

It’s recommended to stay connected during the pandemic, whether it’s calling someone or hosting a virtual get-together online.

“Whether it’s the telephone, whether it’s video chat, that should be really utilized liberally, because that’s going to help people avoid this isolation,” said Dr. Wilfred Van Gorp of the Center for Cognitive Assessment.

Doctors say maintaining a healthy diet and a steady sleep pattern can also improve your mood.

