Managing Finances During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Managing money during the coronavirus pandemic can prove to be a difficult task for many, especially with record-high rates of unemployment.

With another 6.6 million Americans filing for unemployment in the week ending on March 28, many people are now facing a personal financial crisis that has them struggling to figure out how they’re going to make it.

Luckily, there is some relief available.

“Thankfully right now, whether you own your home and you have a mortgage or you’re renting, there is some relief in place,” said Emily Millsap, a certified financial advisor with Facet Wealth. “So you can reach out to your mortgage company, you can reach out to your landlord, tell them what you’re going through, and see what relief you would qualify for.”

With more and more people filing for unemployment, that means there are more uninsured individuals. But, there are still options out there for those who have lost their health insurance.

“COBRA is definitely one option, take a look at that – it might be expensive. The other option is to go out to the healthcare exchange and see what benefits you would qualify for there. It may be really expensive, but again, it’s really important to keep that in place,” Millsap explained.

Millsap also had advice for small business owners that are struggling during the global health crisis.

“The Economic Injury Disaster Loan, the EIDL, is available,” said Millsap. “Business owners can get an immediate $10,000 and an additional loan of up to $2 million if they qualify.”

“The Paycheck Protection Program, or the PPP, is another one. This one is specifically through the SBA, so that’s where you would go to start,” Millsap explained. “Some or all of that loan may be forgiven.”

Millsap wanted to emphasize to people to not be afraid to look for help, as many federal programs have been created to help individuals and businesses that are struggling as a result of the pandemic.

Related Articles:

Comments

comments