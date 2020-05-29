Man Wanting Racist Tattoos in Jail

An Evansville man wanting racist tattoos is behind bars following an altercation Thursday evening.

According to Evansville Police, Dustin Dwight Sinclair went to Earthborne Studios demanding to be given racist tattoos and became irate when he was denied.

The 33-year-old was asked to leave several times and refused.

Sometime later, Sinclair met up with his girlfriend and became irate with her. EPD says Sinclair called her names, struck her in the arm, and took the keys out of the car, leaving the vehicle in the middle of the roadway.

He eventually returned the keys but refused to get out of the vehicle.

Upon police arrival, Sinclair was taken into custody but became belligerent and argumentative with officers.

EPD says Sinclair appeared to be under the influence of an “intoxicating agent”, his behavior was erratic.

Sinclair was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail without incident.

Comments

comments