A man with arrest warrants in three different southern Indiana counties has been arrested.

Indiana State Police say Pete Paris III of Cannelton, Indiana had arrest warrants in Perry, Spencer and Warrick county.

ISP says they went to a home on Saint Louis Avenue Saturday where Paris was found and taken into custody.

Troopers say Paris was also found to have a syringe on him.

Paris was booked in the Perry County Jail.

