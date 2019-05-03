Man Wanted on Several Warrants Located in Crawl Space

A Spencer County man is behind bars after Indiana State Police located him in a crawl space. ISP says

they went to a home in Richland City in efforts to arrest 45-year-old Mark Modlin who was wanted on several warrants.

While searching for Modlin at the residence, troopers discovered a hidden trap door leading to the crawl space.

ISP says Modlin surrendered when a K-9 dog was deployed.

Modlin was arrested and lodged in at the Spencer County Jail,

He is facing a long list of charges including possession of meth, leaving the scene of an accident, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

