Man and Trooper Save Life of Woman Miles Away in Another State

An Illinois woman is alive thanks to the help of a stranger and state trooper nearly two hours away in Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police, a man driving in Vincennes flagged down at state trooper with his flashing lights, Saturday evening.

When the driver and the trooper stopped, the man got out of the car on his cell phone.

He then told the trooper, he was on the phone with a woman he didn’t know, but she sounded like she needed help which is why he had flagged the trooper down.

The trooper was able to calm the woman on the phone down enough to find out she was 88 miles away in Charleston, Illinois and had taken multiple pills in an attempted suicide.

Thanks to the man and trooper, local authorities were able to respond and get the woman to the hospital.

There is no word on her current condition.

