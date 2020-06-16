Man Spends Hours Restoring Tombstones at Recently Vandalized Cemetery

It’s at the United Brothers of Friendship Cemetery in Corydon, Kentucky where you’ll find Chris Jefferson.

“It just, it makes me happy,” says Jefferson.

For the last few weeks, Chris spends two to three days a week scrubbing by hand, each and every tombstone for free.

An idea that popped into his head one day.

“I know they are gone, but the stones still represent who they are,” says Jefferson.

Chris only has one known relative buried in the century old African-American cemetery, but this past weekend he came back to an unpleasant sight.

“I was just like it hurt,” says Jefferson. “I mean you wouldn’t want somebody to do it to your family member or anybody else.”

Cemetery officials say nearly a dozen headstones were found knocked over.

“I’ve tried to put a few of them back up because that’s heartbreaking to know,” says Jefferson. “It’s almost like seeing a family member that was knocked down and you’re like ‘no we can get you back up.”

Throughout the cemetery, mother nature adding her slow decay to the mix.

“You’re like wow this is history,” says Jefferson. “This is something. There’s usually a meaning, or a story behind it too. I mean that’s how you get to know these individuals. Every one of them.”

With each hour that passes, Chris honors the memory of more than 500 Kentuckians and the countless family members that have followed.

“They’re becoming family so you wanna check on family,” says Jefferson. “You know you always want to make sure family is doing well so it’s kind of like they are a family to me.”

44News reached out to the Henderson County Sheriff who says they were notified the other day and they are currently investigating.

