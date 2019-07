Evansville Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man showed up at Batteries Plus on Burkhardt Road saying he had been shot in the back.

Authorities say the man’s back car window was shot out and at least two bullet holes were found on the driver’s side.

The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with 44News as we continue to update you on this story.

Comments

comments