Henderson County

Man Shot in Henderson Tuesday Night

Blaine Fentress 1 min ago
Less than a minute

A man is recovering in an Evansville hospital following a shooting Tuesday night in Henderson.

Henderson Police responded to a call around 10:30pm in reference to a shooting call near the intersection of Mill Street and Washington Street.  A Sebree, Kentucky man was found with a gunshot wound to his head.  He was taken to St. Vincent in Evansville with non-life threatening injury.

Henderson Police continue to investigate the incident.  If you have an information regarding the shooting please call the Henderson Police Department at (270) 832-1295 or Crime Stoppers

Comments

comments

Back to top button