Man Shot in Henderson Tuesday Night

A man is recovering in an Evansville hospital following a shooting Tuesday night in Henderson.

Henderson Police responded to a call around 10:30pm in reference to a shooting call near the intersection of Mill Street and Washington Street. A Sebree, Kentucky man was found with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to St. Vincent in Evansville with non-life threatening injury.

Henderson Police continue to investigate the incident. If you have an information regarding the shooting please call the Henderson Police Department at (270) 832-1295 or Crime Stoppers

