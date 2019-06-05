Man Shoots Into Mobile Home, Attempts to Use Lyft as Getaway Car

An Indiana man is being charged with multiple felonies after firing into a mobile home and ordering a Lyft as his getaway car. Police say Issa Amer Ishtawi, 20, broke into a mobile home in Portage, Indiana on Tuesday.

According to police, Ishtawi fired a gun inside the home before taking one of the residents outside, shooting several more rounds into the house and striking a man who was visiting in his left foot.

Ishtawi attempted to leave the scene by ordering a Lyft. Police found a loaded Glock .40 handgun stashed under the passenger seat and a Ziplock bag containing marijuana in Ishtawi’s backpack.

Ishtawi has been charged with aggravated battery with a handgun, intimidation, possession of a pistol with no permit and possession of marijuana.

