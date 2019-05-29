Man Sentences in Shooting Death of Sheriff Deputy

The man who shot and killed Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The judge accepted Anthony Baumgardt’s guilty plea Wednesday morning. The judge asked the 22-year-old man if he would like to give a statement, but he declined.

However, deputy Pickett’s wife Jennifer did speak.

“You have stolen a future that was promised to us,” she said.

The Boone County Sheriff also told the court he felt like justice had been served.

“He got what he deserved today,” said Sheriff Nielson. “In my opinion, he’s one of the most evil people that are walking the face of this earth and he got what he deserved today.”

Baumgardt’s attorney says he was sorry for what happened and he realized the harm and the loss that resulted from his actions.

Two other men charged in connection with Pickett’s death are waiting to go to trial.

