Man Sentenced to Prison for Voluntary Manslaughter

A third person has been sentenced in the 2017 death of Donald Freels. Zachary Hunter was sentenced to 35 years for pleading guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter with Firearm Enhancement.

Freels body was found near Ellis Park but police believe he was actually killed in the 1100 block of Second Avenue.

Leroy Hunter, another suspect in the murder was sentenced to 40 years.

The third suspect, Carolyn Butler, pleaded guilty and sentenced to 30 years for voluntary manslaughter.

Previous story:

Evansville Woman Sentenced to 30 Years for Voluntary Manslaughter

One of Three Suspects in Evansville Murder Sentenced/

Comments

comments