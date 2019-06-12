Man Sentenced in Murder of Dubois County Woman

Jurors have reached a sentencing verdict for a Dubois County man charged with murder. Kyle Schneider, 27, has been sentenced to 91 years in prison for the murder of Chloe Lubbehusen. He has been sentenced to 65 years for murder, with 20 years for being a habitual offender and six years for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Schneider was convicted of the January murder on May 20th. Lubbehusen was found with multiple stab wounds and taken to the hospital where she died.

Schneider was arrested at his home and admitted in the car to stabbing Lubbehusen.

Schneider never explained his reasoning for killing Lubbehusen.

