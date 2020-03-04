EvansvilleIndiana

Man Sentenced in Connection With Deadly November 2017 Crash

An Evansville man found guilty of causing a crash that resulted in the death of three people received his sentencing Wednesday. Fredrick McFarland appeared in Vanderburgh County Superior Court where he was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

According to court documents, McFarland was fleeing from police in Nov. 2017 when he crashed into a car by Janae Carter. The crash resulted in the deaths of seven-month-old Prince Carter, two-year-old Princess Carter and their father Tarrence Baker.

He pled guilty on all felony charges related to the crash in Nov. 2019.

