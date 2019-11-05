Man Sentenced in Birdseye Homicide Case

A judge sentenced one of the individuals charged in the Birdseye homicide case. On Monday, Jason Atkins was sentenced to 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and given a jail credit of 512 days.

He is accused of beating 49-year-old Darin Atkins to death with a baseball bat in July 2017.

The first 25 years of the sentence is to be executed with the remaining 20 years suspended to supervised probation. The court also ruled the last five years of Atkins’ executed sentence can be served on home detention with electronic monitoring.

Additionally, a charge of aggravated battery was dismissed under the terms of Atkin’s plea agreement.

Sarah Andry, his co-defendant, was arrested along with Atkins and charged with murder. Police believed Andry was in a love triangle with Atkins and the victim.

