Man Sent to Hospital After Building Roof Collapses on Top of Him

A man was sent to the hospital after the roof an outbuilding collapsed on top of him. The incident happened around noon Tuesday in the 300 block of North 4th Street in Albion, Illinois

The man told deputies with the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office that he was removing the wiring inside the building when the roof collapsed on top of him.

Fire crews arrived and removed the debris off of him.

He has been airlifted to a hospital in Evansville.

