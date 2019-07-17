Man Says Fake Landlord Rented His Home Without His Knowledge

An Evansville man says someone is pretending to be the landlord of a home he owns.

According to an Evansville Police report, the owner of a home in the 2700 block of West Maryland Street called police with a trespassing complaint.

The owner says he believes someone stole keys to the home from a lockbox while he was showing the property.

Currently, the owner says he is renovating the home and no one should be living there.

But he says, someone acting as the landlord rented the property to someone else.

Police are looking into the case.

