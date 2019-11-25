Man Robbed Greenville Kentucky Gas Station Monday Morning

Greenville, Kentucky Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station early Monday morning.

GPD continue to investigate a robbery at the Minit Mart on North Main Street around 2:35 A.M.

The man walked in with his hands inside a black bag. He was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money and no employees were injured during the robbery.

GPD says that the suspect is a white male wearing a black Nike hoodie, sunglasses, black pants and a red bandana covering his face. They ask if you have any information on the case to contact Greenville Police at 270-338-3133.

