Man Rescued From High Waters Arrested

A man emergency crews were trying to rescue is now behind bars.

Henderson Sheriff’s Deputies say that three people were in a white van when it got stuck in water, but one of them is going into custody.

Both Joseph Cox and his luggage were put in the back of the cruiser as Cox was taken on outstanding warrants.

Cox was the passenger in a white van that got stuck in high waters around 3:30 p.m. near Ellis Park.

Deputies report that the group inside the van had come from Louisville to gamble, and that road signs were posted warning of the dangerously high waters.

Cox was rescued by boat from the nearly-submerged van and checked by Henderson EMS to ensure he was okay.

Deputies are still searching for the two other passengers of the van, who managed to swim to shore.

