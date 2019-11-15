Man Rescued by Henderson Fire Says Thanks

Henderson Fire Department had a special visitor earlier this week.

Jeremy Todd, an employee of Mulzer Crushed Stone in Henderson, stopped by Henderson Fire Station One in downtown Henderson to say thank you for rescuing him.

On October 2nd, Todd was working on a two-story crane at Mulzer when he suffered a stroke. EMS arrived and were able to get to him to administer care. But, they had to figure out a way to get him off the crane to take him to the hospital. Henderson Fire crews had to set up their 107-foot aerial truck to climb up the crane to retrieve Todd. Crews were successful to get Todd off the crane and he was able to be transported to the hospital.

Todd, a volunteer firefighter himself, and his wife thanked the crew, brought some treats and sweatshirts to the firefighters, and took photos.

