Man Who Punched Murder Suspect Released From Jail

The man that punched Kwin Boes outside of Gibson County Courtroom, is out of Gibson County Jail on bond. According to court records, Jeremiah Hartley was in court Wednesday for a hearing. He withdrew his request for a speedy trial, with the trial date of September 4th was vacated.

There will be a status conference set for September 12th at 9 a.m. Hartley was being held in Gibson County Jail on a $650 bond for the battery. That bond has since been paid for.

Hartley also filed a promise to appear with the court as well.

