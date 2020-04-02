Man Passes Away at Voluntary Self-Isolation Center, Cause of Death Unconfirmed

According to the Mayor’s Office, a man who was a temporary resident at the Evansville Independent Self-Isolation Center has passed away. The Mayor’s Office released a statement announcing the man’s passing on Thursday, April 2.

The statement says that the man, who was experiencing homelessness, was in voluntary isolation while awaiting his COVID-19 test results.

According to the statement, the man told staff at the center he was having a heart attack, at which point an American Medical Response (AMR) unit was called.

Staff on-scene said the man hit his head and fell to the ground.

AMR attempted to revive the man, but unsuccessfully so. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office was called at 1:51 p.m.

According to the statement released by the Mayor’s Office, the identification of the man and cause of death are not known at this time.

The Evansville Independent Self-Isolation Center opened on Wednesday, April 1, after the City of Evansville and the Catholic Diocese of Evansville entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The MOU enables the City to use the Diocese’s Sarto Retreat House as a voluntary self-isolation center for people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

