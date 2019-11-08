Man Opens Fire in Kentucky Grocery Store

Police respond to an active shooter in a grocery store in Kentucky

Louisville Police say a man opened fire inside a Kroger grocery store, Thursday evening.

With officers already in the area, police arrived on the scene quickly. But shortly after, the shooter came out of the store firing at police.

The Louisville Police Chief says his officers exchanged gunfire with the man who was killed in the shoot out.

The incident remains under investigation, but authorities say the man was in an altercation inside the store with someone when he began shooting.

Customers and employees in the store were able to take cover and thankfully no one else was injured.

In September, Kroger joined other major retailers asking customers not to open carry in their stores.

