Man Leads Law Enforcement on Chase in Stolen Truck

A Kentucky man is behind bars after leading Ohio County authorities on a chase in a stolen truck.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the Silver Beach Store on U.S. Highway 231 N and Silver Beach Rd. Deputies attempted to stop a truck after responding to a gas drive-off complaint.

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued the driver on U.S. Highway 231 N southbound into Hartford. Hartford Police Department and Beaver Dam Police Department then assisted in attempting to stop the truck.

Deputies say Joseph Daughtery, 19, of Hodgenville, was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking under $500, 4 counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree police officer, fleeing and evading 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, and no operator’s license.

He was lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.

Comments

comments