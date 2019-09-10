Man Injured After Shot With Pellet Gun

An Evansville man was injured after he was shot in the face with a pellet gun Monday.

Evansville police were dispatched to a home in the 2000 block of Morgan Avenue around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned the victim identified as 46-year-old Edward Grabert had a small pellet size hole on the right side of his lip.

Grabert told officers he was in the area of the sixth hole on the golf course when the incident happened.

Officers say the shot came from the neighborhood southwest of his location.

There are no suspects at this time.

Stay with 44News for information as it becomes available.

