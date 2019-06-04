Man Honored for Heroic Act

An act of extraordinary heroism.

“We love him and we’ll miss him everyday,” says Paula Wahler, Steven’s Aunt.

A day to honor a selfless man.

“By the City of Owensboro, I hereby proclaim, June 4th, 2019, as Steven B. Wahler Day in Owensboro, Kentucky and encourage all citizens to join in recognizing and honoring the brave and heroic actions of Steven B. Wahler,” says Mayor Tom Watson, Owensboro.

Steven Wahler was vacationing in the Gulf Shores, Alabama in October 2017 when the mother of a 12-year-old boy asked him to help rescue her son from the rough waves of the Gulf of Mexico.

With waves reaching five feet high, Wahler swam to the boy saving his life by placing him on a boogie board, but sadly the rip tide got the best of Steven. He was carried farther away from shore and drowned.

“The greatest sacrifice you can do is give your life to someone else just like the military puts themselves on the line,” says Wahler. “And I know that Steve, if that was his child out there, he would want somebody to be there to help him.”

At the Owensboro Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night, the Carnegie Medal presented to Tami Wahler was awarded to her husband Steven.

Family and friends were also in attendance.

“It’s the pride of our family to know that he would give his life to someone else,” says Wahler. “And we’re thrilled to know that the little boy lived. That’s what Steve would be most proud of is that the little 12-year-old lived and I know he would.”

A medal that will always symbolize the heroism of the Kentucky native.

“We’re very proud,” says Wahler. “It’s just a rare honor to get something like this, so our hearts are full of love and pride tonight.”

So far this year, 19 people have been named Carnegie heroes.

Since it’s inception in 1904, more than 10,000 people have received the medal.

