Man Holding Toddler Threatens Woman With Knife

An Evansville man is facing battery charges after police say he threatened a woman with a knife while holding a toddler.

Police were called to the 1100 block of East Chandler Street for a domestic violence call. The victim told police that she had gotten into an argument with Draven Shelton before he grabbed her two-year-old son.

He then started jabbing a knife towards her while holding the toddler. The victim stated Sheldon grabbed her by the arm and began dragging her out the back room of the house.

Shelton ran from the home when police arrived but were arrested shortly after.

Further investigation revealed Sheldon was barred from the Chandler property and had a prior conviction for domestic battery.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $500 bond.

