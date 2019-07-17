Man High on Xanax Passes Out With Baby in Car

An Evansville man has been arrested after passing out behind the wheel with a 3-month-old baby in the backseat of the car.

Around 9:20 Tuesday night, officers found Troy Torrence crashed in the front yard of a home near Newburgh Road and Plaza Drive in Evansville.

Police tried waking Torrence up but had to break a window to get inside the car.

Torrence still did not respond and that’s when the life-saving drug Narcan was given waking him up. Torrence told police he had taken xanax.

He is being held on child neglect charges in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

