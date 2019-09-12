Man Was High on Acid During Crash That Killed Anderson County Teen

A man wanted out of Hawesville is responsible for the death of an Anderson County teen.

Lawrenceburg police say David Henderson’s car crashed into 18-year-old Jill Hurt’s vehicle Friday night on U.S. 127.

Prior to the crash, officers attempted to pull over Henderson for swerving on the road, but he quickly drove off, topping speeds of 120 mph during the chase. A female passenger in Henderson’s car told police he didn’t want to stop for officers because they had a small amount of marijuana in the car.

Henderson was high on acid when the crash happened, according to officers.

Hurst did not survive her injuries sustained in the crash and will be an organ donor, according to her family. Hurst attended the Anderson County High School football game Sept. 6th prior to the crash.

Henderson will face several charges including first-degree assault, DUI and fleeing or evading police. He could face upgraded charges.

Anderson County High School has grief counselors on campus to assist student

